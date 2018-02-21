Southern Charm's Season 5 Trailer Is Here...and So Is Thomas Ravenel's New Girlfriend

If only it was as easy as the birds and the bees and the 1-2-3's...
Break out your calendars, people, because E! News can officially reveal that Southern Charm will return for its fifth season on Thursday, April 5, at 9 p.m., reuniting us with our favorite Southern gents and ladies for another season of waterproof vibrators and accusations of people being hookers. Anyone else miss the Charleston chatter?!
And E! News is also debuting the first trailer for the new season, which officially welcomes new full-time cast member Chelsea Meissner...as well as Thomas Ravenel's new girlfriend, Ashley, whose introduction definitely shakes things up, especially with Kathryn Dennis, who has two children with Thomas.
Can their new custody agreement last when Kathryn is seen yelling "F--k you!" at his new love?!
Other highlights from the super-tease? We've got the breakdown of Craig Conover and Naomie Olindo's relationship, with the latter even dissing the former's "sewing." But will they be able to remain friends?
Also attempting to stay friendly after a break-up are Chelsea and Austen Kroll...but things get complicated when he starts dating one of her closest friends.
Fans will also get to see Cameran Eubanks prepare for impending motherhood ahead of the birth of her first child with husband Jason Wimberly. Even Whitney Sudler-Smith is helping her prep for baby Palmer's arrival, which happened in November 2017.
Finally, Shep Rose will be questioning whether or not he's meant for marriage and romance after failing to find love on his spinoff, RelationShep, but will a dream of Kathryn's that found the two of them together change all that?!
MIA from the trailer is Landon Clements, who announced she would be leaving the show after two seasons.
Season 5 of Southern Charm premieres Thursday, April 5 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)