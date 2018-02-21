Southern Charm's Season 5 Trailer Is Here...and So Is Thomas Ravenel's New Girlfriend

If only it was as easy as the birds and the bees and the 1-2-3's...

Break out your calendars, people, because E! News can officially reveal that Southern Charm will return for its fifth season on Thursday, April 5, at 9 p.m., reuniting us with our favorite Southern gents and ladies for another season of waterproof vibrators and accusations of people being hookers. Anyone else miss the Charleston chatter?!

And E! News is also debuting the first trailer for the new season, which officially welcomes new full-time cast member Chelsea Meissner...as well as Thomas Ravenel's new girlfriend, Ashley, whose introduction definitely shakes things up, especially with Kathryn Dennis, who has two children with Thomas.

Can their new custody agreement last when Kathryn is seen yelling "F--k you!" at his new love?!