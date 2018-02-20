Meet the Newest Lucky Charms Addition: A Unicorn Marshmallow

Lucky Charms has introduced its newest marshmallow, a magical unicorn!

For the first time in 10 years, General Mills is adding a new permanent marshmallow to its list of charms. The Lucky Charms Instagram account shared multiple images of the blue, white, pink and purple marshmallow and the new Lucky Charms cereal box on Monday.

"When all your UNICORN dreams come true! #magicallydelicious #unicornmarshmallow," the company captioned one post. While another Instagram caption reads, "UNICORN Marshmallows are real!!!"

The new charm rollout has already begun, with more grocery stores obtaining the unicorn charm in Lucky Charms cereal boxes in March.