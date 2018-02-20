Cheryl Cole Ignores Liam Payne Split Rumors: ''None of That Matters''

Splash News
You can't ruffle Chezza's feathers!
Despite recent rumors of a split with boyfriend Liam Payne, Cheryl Cole was all smiles at the official opening of The Prince’s Trust Cheryl’s Trust Centre on Tuesday in Newcastle Upon Tyne, England.
During the event, the singer was questioned about the possible split with the popstar, whom she shares 11-month-old son Bear with. When asked if she was "frustrated" that breakup rumors might overshadow her charity campaign, the singer let the comments glide off her back.
She told the BBC, "Do I find it frustrating? No, it doesn’t bother me," Cheryl told the BBC. "My focus is solely on this, it’s taken seven years to get here and none of that matters. This is the most important part for me."
For the event, Cheryl donned a baby blue turtleneck sweater, jeans and a cashmere camel-colored coat.
Multiple outlets reported over the weekend the duo is on the rocks because Cheryl has rejected his desire for the couple to get married (although he'd previously spoken that he was not ready to settle down).
The Sun reported that a divorce lawyer had been called in to help Liam keep his estimated £54million fortune ahead of a potential split.
The outlet is reporting that a source said, "Liam is smitten with his little boy and wants things to work between him and Cheryl, so thought talk of marriage was a positive step."
The outlet also reported that an insider had said, "She just doesn't seem to be thinking in the same sort of way and has made it clear that's not on the cards at the moment, which he saw as a real snub."
Cheryl was previously married to Ashley Cole from 2006-2010 and to Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini from 2014-2016.
Meanwhile, Prince's Trust charity has been operating since November 2017 and helps young people learn new skills and find work. Cheryl‘s Trust launched the trust in 2015.
At the opening, the X Factor judge said she wanted to help others because of her own struggles.
BBC News reported that she said, "It reminds you of how I actually felt when I was younger growing up here—those same feelings, feeling vulnerable, insecure—my self-esteem was low."
"It's tough growing up in the North East, especially now the unemployment rate is ridiculous," said the singer.
"So, if we can help one, two, three, four people a year, let alone thousands or hundreds, get a job or get on their feet with their own business, then I have done more than my fair share."