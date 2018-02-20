Matt LeBlanc Reacts to Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's Split: ''I'm Sure She's Doing OK''

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Feb. 20, 2018 12:52 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Matt LeBlanc has the utmost confidence in Jennifer Aniston

Speaking to The Sun, LeBlanc admits he hasn't spoken to his Friends co-star about her recent separation announcement, but thinks she's probably hanging in there. "I haven't spoken to Jennifer about it but I'm sure she's doing OK right now," the actor shared. "She's a big girl."

LeBlanc is the first of the Friends cast to publicly address Aniston and Justin Theroux's split. Courteney Cox was by Jennifer's side as she celebrated her Feb. 11 birthday without Theroux

Less than a week ago, the A-list couple issued a joint statement revealing their "mutual" decision to "lovingly" split at the end of last year. A source recently told E! News Jennifer and Justin had been "living separately for the past several months" and met up on Valentine's Day to reach an agreement about their announcement. 

Photos

Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux: Romance Rewind

Matt Leblanc, Jennifer Aniston

J. Vespa/WireImage

Meanwhile, we're told Aniston is picking up the pieces with the help of a tight-knit inner circle. 

"Jen is doing OK," an insider explained. "She has her group of friends that are her family, and they have rallied around her. It's always sad and heartbreaking to have to move on, but she has a lot of love in her life. She will take this and learn from it and have new perspective going forward."

Aniston was last spotted on the day she and Theroux revealed their separation heading into a film studio alone. Theroux continues to keep a low profile, and just backed out of a scheduled appearance on tonight's episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jennifer Aniston , Justin Theroux , Matt LeBlanc , Friends , Apple News , Divorces , Breakups , Interviews , Top Stories
Latest News
Brie Bella

Brie Bella Shares Empowering Photo of Her Body After Baby: "9 Months Postpartum"

Jordyn Woods

Kylie Jenner's BFF Jordyn Woods Reveals Weight Loss Secrets: ''So Much Has Changed''

Jennifer Lawrence, BAFTAs, 2018

Jennifer Lawrence Insists She Wasn't "Rude" During the BAFTA Film Awards 2018

Jessica Chastain, Sophia Lillis, It Movie

Jessica Chastain in Talks to Star in It Sequel

Maluma, Natalia Barulich

Inside Maluma's Romance With Natalia Barulich

Danica Patrick, Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick's Road to Becoming Sports' Hottest New Couple

Lucky Charms

Meet the Newest Lucky Charms Addition: A Unicorn Marshmallow

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -