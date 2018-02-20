Justin Bieber Takes Selena Gomez as His Date to His Dad's Wedding in Jamaica

Selena Gomez is a pretty solid plus-one, don't you think?

Justin Bieber invited his on-again girlfriend to join him in celebrating his father, Jeremy Bieber's Jamaican wedding yesterday with his now-wife Chelsey Rebelo.

"Selena and Justin flew overnight from Dallas to Jamaica for Jeremy Bieber's wedding on Monday," a source tells us. "Justin picked up Selena in a private jet, and they arrived first thing in the morning to Montego Bay. They spent the day with Justin's family at a resort catching up and getting ready for Jeremy and Chelsey to get married."

As you'd assume, Selena gets along famously with Justin's family, which was proven by their interaction throughout the important day.

"Selena was very comfortable with Justin's family," our insider says. "She was hugging some of them and seemed right at home."

In fact, Justin's cousins shared some cute selfies with SelGo ahead of the wedding, which several Selena fansites made sure to share.

Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Billboard Awards

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

As for Jelena as a couple? Well, they certainly weren't shy about showing their love for one another.

"She and Justin ate lunch together and packed on the PDA," our source details. "They were kissing and hugging throughout the morning. He rubbed sunscreen all over her back and they enjoyed the pool and being outside."

We're told Jeremy's wedding was "laid back and casual," and the groomsmen—including Justin—all wore matching pink shorts.

"It was a lot of fun with Jamaican dancers and bongo players," our insider dishes. "Everyone was very relaxed and having a good time. It was a perfect destination wedding in a beautiful spot, and Selena and Justin looked extremely happy."

A post shared by Jeremy Bieber (@jeremybieber) on

Jeremy shared a few photos ahead of the wedding.

First, he snapped a pic of the entire crew in what appeared to be a large bus, taking off for the airport. Justin, of course, was not in the photo.

Jeremy shared a second photo, which showed him boarding a private plane with Chelsey over the weekend, both of them smiling from ear to ear.

"Times," he captioned the photo with a sun emoji.

Congratulations to the happy couple on their marriage!

