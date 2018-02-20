Kyle Richards Has Had It With Lisa Vanderpump's Lack of Loyalty in This Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Sneak Peek

"It doesn't matter what's gone down," LVP rationalizes. "I believe Dorit, and my relationship and friendship supersedes anything that has been said. If she is insistent on going home on her own in a taxi, then I will be going with her."

As Erika Jayne talks some sense into Dorit, convincing her to swallow her pride and do the right thing by going home with the group, Kyle loses it and sits in the van, crying.

"I don't want you to cry," LVP tells Kyle as she enters the vehicle. But Kyle isn't having it.

"Just leave me the f--k alone, Lisa," she says. "Leave me the f--k alone."

Something tells us that van ride back to the hotel won't be a smooth one.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)