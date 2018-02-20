What Serena Williams Learned From Her Near-Death Experience After Giving Birth to Daughter Alexis Olympia

Serena Williams is revisiting her traumatic story about giving birth to her daughter Alexis Olympia—a beautiful experience and yet one that almost killed her.

The tennis GOAT penned an article for CNN Opinion in which she detailed the back-to-back complications she faced after welcoming her first child into the world with husband Alexis Ohanian.

"While I had a pretty easy pregnancy, my daughter was born by emergency C-section after her heart rate dropped dramatically during contractions," Serena explained. "The surgery went smoothly. Before I knew it, Olympia was in my arms. It was the most amazing feeling I've ever experienced in my life. But what followed just 24 hours after giving birth were six days of uncertainty."