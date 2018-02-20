Queen Elizabeth Sits Front Row at London Fashion Week Next to Anna Wintour

Queen Elizabeth II was front row at London Fashion Week earlier today!

The 91-year-old royal surprised attendees as she was seated next to Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour at the Richard Quinn show in London on Tuesday. Looking very stylish in a pale blue Angela Kelly tweed jacket and matching dress, Queen Elizabeth was seen chatting with Wintour and smiling as the models walked the runway during the show.

"Her Majesty The Queen is visiting London Fashion Week today to present the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design," the Royal Family Twitter account shared with its followers on Tuesday.