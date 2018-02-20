Benedict Cumberbatch Dramatically Performs "I'm a Little Teapot"

Leave it to Benedict Cumberbatch to make a nursery rhyme sound like Shakespeare.

The classically trained actor appears in a new Omaze campaign, in which he offers fans the chance to attend the world premiere of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War. And that's not all! "Seeing as, well, we'll be in L.A. at the same time, it's the perfect opportunity for us to meet for tea and delightful conversation," he says. "'What would it be like to have tea with an actor?' you ask. Well, I've prepared a short monologue for you that should make things quite clear."

Cut to Cumberbatch giving the most dramatic performance of "I'm a Little Teapot" in history. (Be sure to watch the video in its entirety to see the actor's amusing vocal warm-up exercises.)