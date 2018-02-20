EXCLUSIVE!

Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II Coming to Netflix in March 2018

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Feb. 20, 2018 9:00 AM

Ghostbusters, 1984, Poster

Columbia Pictures

Who ya gonna call? Ghostbusters!

It's time to reach for your calendars because we have some Netflix movie news to report! As March approaches, E! News can exclusively reveal that Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II are heading to Netflix next month. That's right! Starting on March 1, you will be able to stream the 1984 original movie and its 1989 sequel.

Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Harold Ramis and Sigourney Weaver all star in the two films, both of which center on a group of parapsychologists who start a business to exterminate ghosts.

In Ghostbusters II we see the group try to save New York City from danger on New Year's Eve.

What Netflix's Power Moves Mean for the Future of TV as We Know It

To refresh your Ghostbusters memory, you can check out the Ghostbusters trailer above! Then tell us, are you excited to watch these movies on Netflix?

Netflix will unveil its full list of upcoming film and TV titles in its newsletter Thursday.

Sound off in the comments!

And you can see the list movies and TV shows recently added to Netflix HERE.

