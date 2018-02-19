Hilary Duff Mourns Death of Her Beloved Dog in Heartbreaking Instagram Post

The Younger actress thanked the pup for being there for her through thick and thin.

"First of all...thank you...for being my best friend...truly," wrote the former child star. "You have been with me though true pain, true happiness and joy, true confusion and disappointment and all over again. You are more then I could have ever dreamt up on my own. I haven’t taken a step without you beside me for 10 years."

The sad star added, "You are my protector my comfort, my shadow, my understanding of all things good and warm and fierce. I can’t imagine this house without your noise, your love, your energy, your smile and wagging tail. I know I will move into other parts of my life without you but I am scared. I have faith you will still be my shadow, my angel. There aren’t adjectives big enough to describe my love for you Dubes. My gratitude."