Meghan Markle Gets Official Royal Aide Ahead of May Wedding to Prince Harry

  • By
  • &

by Meg Swertlow | Mon., Feb. 19, 2018 10:32 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/ WireImage

She's not official a royal yet, but she's well on her way!

Ahead of her May 19 wedding to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle has just been given an official aide, a right-hand woman to help with her royal schedule.

On Monday, the announcement was made that former Kensington Palace press officer Amy Pickerill will now be an assistant private secretary in Prince Harry’s office working on Markle's official diary and handling any correspondences that the royal-to-be receives.

A Kensington Palace spokesman said Pickerill "will be working on Meghan Markle's programme".

The news of the official help should come as no surprise as the former Suits star's royal obligations have been ramping up. She's already done four public visits with her fiancé.

She was photographed with Pickerill during the couple's recent royal trip to Edinburgh, Scotland earlier this month. Pickerill was photographed standing next to Markle and holding a bouquet of tulips that had been given to American by a fan.

Photos

Meghan Markle's Best Looks

Meghan Markle, Christmas

ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images

As for Pickerill's pedigree, she went to former Nottingham University history and previously worked for the Royal Bank of Scotland in a number of roles in the press office department.

 

Earlier this month, key details were released about the upcoming royal wedding between Prince Harry and his bride-to-be, who announced their engagement in November.

The duo's wedding will occur at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Saturday, May 19 at 12 p.m.

Kensington Palace announced, "Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle are hugely grateful for the many good wishes they have received since announcing their engagement. They are very much looking forward to the day and to being able to share their celebrations with the public."

Additionally, the Palace revealed, "The Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner, will conduct the Service. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple make their marriage vows."

Following the nuptials, the newly married couple is set to take a carriage procession, "along a route from St George's Chapel, leaving Windsor Castle via Castle Hill and processing along the High Street and through Windsor Town, returning to Windsor Castle along the Long Walk. They hope this short journey will provide an opportunity for more people to come together around Windsor and to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day."

Following the procession, "there will be a reception at St George's Hall for the couple and guests from the congregation."

And finally, the Prince of Wales will give a private evening reception for the couple and their close friends and family."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Royal Wedding , Meghan Markle , Prince Harry , Top Stories
Latest News
Fergie, National Anthem

Fergie Addresses National Anthem Backlash: ''I Honestly Tried My Best''

Donald Trump, Oprah Winfrey

Donald Trump Hopes Oprah Will Run for President So She Can Be ''Exposed and Defeated''

TVs Top Couples, Final 2

TV's Top Couple 2018: Vote in the Final Round Now!

ESC: Dare to Wear, Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Can't Come Up With a Baby Name for Their Son

Beyonce, Blue Ivy Carter, NBA All-Star Game 2018

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Pose for Selfies During NBA All-Star Game

Kiernan Shipka, THE CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA

Everything We Know About Netflix's The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Adaptation

Danica Patrick, Aaron Rodgers

Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers Get Kissy at Daytona 500

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -