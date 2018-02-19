Everything We Know About Netflix's The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Adaptation

by Lauren Piester | Mon., Feb. 19, 2018 9:00 AM

If you're anything like us, Netflix's teenage witch is already your new favorite TV character. 

Sabrina is coming back to TV, with two seasons already ordered by Netflix. The show is an adaptation of the comic series The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and while it doesn't yet have an official title, there is still a lot to know about the show before it begins filming next month and arrives on Netflix sometime later this year. 

To help you keep up with all of the Sabrina news, we put together a  gallery full of everything we know about the series, from the tone and description to the latest casting and character news, and we'll be updating the gallery any time more news is announced. 

Everything We Know About Netflix's Adaptation of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will likely hit Netflix later this year. 

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will likely hit Netflix later this year. 

