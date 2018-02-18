Salma Hayek Is a Brunette Again a Day After Debuting Blond Hairstyle

AP Images, Getty Images
Blond hair today, gone tomorrow.
Salma Hayek surprised fans on Saturday when she showed up at the 2018 BAFTA Film Awards Nominees Party sporting a sleek blond bob. She also showcased her look on her Instagram page.
Well, it appeared to have been a wig, because on Sunday, Hayek walked the red carpet at the 2018 BAFTAs sporting over-the-shoulder, dark brown tresses—the same length and color she has regularly showcased and did so just a day before the pre-award show bash.
The actress attended the award show with her husband, François-Henri Pinault, and wore a black gown with pink floral accents. She and fellow film stars wore black to the BAFTAs to show support for the Time's Up campaign to stop sexual harassment and inequality in the workplace.
The 2018 BAFTA Film Awards were held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, two weeks before the 2018 Oscars, which will take place in Los Angeles on March 4.
