Rebecca Gayheart Files for Divorce From Eric Dane After 14 Years of Marriage

Another Hollywood couple has decided to go their separate ways.

E! News can confirm thatRebecca Gayheart filed for divorce from Eric Dane earlier today.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star is asking for joint legal and physical custody of their two daughters. In addition, she cites "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind the split.

On Friday morning, the actress posted a cryptic Instagram with her two daughters. She captioned the photo, "Holding onto my girls tight and loving them hard today. So many broken hearts and shattered dreams ....... @nancyneil @sophiemonet #meandmygirls #myeverything #trulymadlydeeply #gratitude #feels."

Rebecca and Eric tied the knot back in August 2004. As for their last red carpet appearance as a couple, it was back at the Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in the summer of 2017.