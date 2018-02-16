EXCLUSIVE!

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Welcome Baby No. 2: A Little Girl Named Geo Grace Levine

by Kendall Fisher | Fri., Feb. 16, 2018 11:32 AM

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are officially parents of two!

The Victoria's Secret model gave birth to her second child—another baby girl!—with the Maroon 5 frontman. They've decided on yet another adorably unique moniker for baby No. 2, naming the bouncing bundle of joy Geo Grace Levine

Meanwhile, the famous couple first announced they were expecting their second child in September. At the time, Prinsloo took to Instagram to share a pic of her growing baby bump, writing, "ROUND 2."

Later, Levine revealed to Ellen DeGeneres that they were expecting another little girl, giving their eldest daughter, Dusty Rose, a baby sister.

Despite having just welcomed another child, however, Levine is already certain this won't be the couple's last.

"I want a lot [of kids], I thrive in chaos," Levine told DeGeneres, adding that his 28-year-old wife feels the same. "She was an only child, so she wants like 100 babies. I don't know if I can do that. That's a lot of babies."

The pair previously welcomed Dusty Rose into the world in Sept. 2016, and last May, Prinsloo echoed her hubby's comments, describing motherhood as "heaven."

—Reporting by Ashley Lewin

