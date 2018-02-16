Sofía Reyes Premieres "1,2,3" Feat. Jason Derulo and De La Ghetto

Well, teamwork makes the dream work!

Just ask Sofía Reyes, who premiered "1,2,3" and it's featuring Jason Derulo and De La Ghetto.

"''1,2,3' is a very special song for me. I wrote it with three of my best friends and then had the opportunity to collaborate with De La Ghetto and Jason which is a dream," the 22-year-old singer says to E! News. "I am very thankful to God and to the team that made this possible. I believe immensely in this song because I feel it includes everything: A mix of English and Spanish, pop and urban beats and the lyrics are fun, smart and catchy. The video is entertaining and colorful, and I am very happy with the result and can't wait to share this with you!"