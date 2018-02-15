Inside Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's $240 Million Empire

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have separated after less than three years of marriage, leaving many to wonder what's at stake financially as the chips fall where they may.
In a joint statement released Thursday, the now-exes revealed they split at the conclusion of 2017 following a "mutual" decision to "lovingly" call it quits. Publicly at least, Jen and Justin have yet to file divorce documents. So how will the breakup impact the health of their individual assets and overall worth? We're breaking down Aniston and Theroux's multimillion dollar empire below:
Together, the A-list pair is estimated to be worth upwards of $240 million, with Jennifer racking up a net worth of $220 million and Justin falling at a more modest $20 million.
Just last year, Aniston was ranked the second-highest paid actress on Forbes' annual list, earning $25.5 million. The bulk of which comes from her many endorsement deals with companies like Smart Water, Emirates airline and Aveeno Skincare.
Looking closer at Aniston's brand relationships, reports indicate the Friends star signed on for an eight-figure deal to be the face of Aveeno in 2013 and earned $5 million for teaming up with Emirates in 2015. The same goes for her decade-long partnership with Smart Water, as outlets speculate the 49-year-old has earned multimillions for various campaigns. Additionally, Aniston's Living Proof hair-care venture struck a $75 million distribution deal before selling the company to Unilever for an undisclosed sum in 2016.
Of course, Aniston still counts on royalties from the syndication of Friends (she was making $1.2 million per episode in its final season), and continues to act in blockbusters like Office Christmas Party and Mother's Day.
As for Theroux, he recently wrapped up three seasons of HBO's The Leftovers earning an estimated $75,000 per episode. Other notable acting credits include The Girl on the Train, The Lego Ninjago Movie and Zoolander 2.
Then there's Jennifer and Theroux's respective real estate portfolios. Just prior to announcing their split, the actress opened up the doors to her Bel Air mansion to Architectural Digest. Purchased in 2015 for $21 million, the lavish estate was the sight for Jen and Justin's wedding ceremony. According to multiple outlets, Aniston is now selling the newly renovated property, which is said to be worth almost $23 million.
Likewise, Theroux spends a majority of his time in Greenwich Village, New York, where he owns an apartment. Originally purchased in the early 2000s for $600,000, the 46-year-old invested $1 million in the property in 2015.
When it comes to assets, Aniston's engagement ring alone—a 8-9 carat sparkler with a cut center diamond—is worth $500,000. Theroux's love of motorcycles is well-documented, and one particular Ducati model he owns runs for at least $19,000. He's also the proud owner of a Mercedes S550, which come with an $80,000 price tag.
Only one question remains: Did or did they not sign a prenup? Legal expert Troy Slaten tells E! News exclusively this will drastically impact what's divided in Jen and Justin's impending divorce proceedings.
"California is a community property state," he explains. "It's presumed that all income obtained during the marriage is community property. However, anything from before the marriage is separate property. The issue will be whether or not there's an enforceable pre-nuptial agreement and how much they've co-mingled their funds."
He adds, "If they don't have a prenup then all income and all assets acquired during the marriage is presumed community. If there's no prenup then courts will trace back the money to its source before the marriage. For example, if a house was bought with Jen's Friends money, she's entitled to that money back and any increase in value would be community which means it would be split between them."
—Reporting by Holly Passalaqua Alessandra Mortellaro