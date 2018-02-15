All the Signs Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Were Headed for a Split

Was the writing on the wall this entire time?
Jennifer Anistonand Justin Theroux have announced their separation, sharing in a joint statement their "mutual" decision to "lovingly" part ways at the end of last year.
When it comes to celeb splits, there's no question Jen and Justin's demise falls into the unexpected category, but a few recent clues indicate this A-list pair wasn't built to last.
M.I.A. for Months: Throughout their seven-year relationship, it was rare to catch the Friends star walking a red carpet solo or the couple not enjoying a weekly date night. Jen and Justin continued to attend events by each other's side through July 2017, their last being Jason Bateman's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. Six months later, the pair was photographed on vacation in Cabo over New Year's Eve with Bateman and his wife.
Party of 1: Jennifer presented at the 2018 Golden Globes before heading to Netflix's after-party. Noticeably absent? Justin, who actually skipped out on the 2017 Globes celebrations to spend the evening with his special lady.
Not a Birthday Tribute in Sight: Unlike years past, when the A-listers jetted off to Mexico for a celebration under the sun or Justin showered his sweetheart with birthday love, Aniston rang in the big 4-9 with her gal pals. Courteney Cox and more of Jennifer's friends gathered in Malibu for an afternoon soiree. One day prior, Aniston attended Ellen DeGeneres' birthday bash without Theroux.
Splash News
Valentine's Day Fail: Cupid's arrow must've missed Jennifer and Justin, as The Leftovers star was spotted walking his dog alone in New York City on the romantic holiday. As for Aniston, it's safe to say she's keeping busy inside her Bel Air mansion on the west coast.
Jennifer and Justin's full statement to E! News read, "In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship. Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else's fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another."
