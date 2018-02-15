All the Signs Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Were Headed for a Split

Was the writing on the wall this entire time?

Jennifer Anistonand Justin Theroux have announced their separation, sharing in a joint statement their "mutual" decision to "lovingly" part ways at the end of last year.

When it comes to celeb splits, there's no question Jen and Justin's demise falls into the unexpected category, but a few recent clues indicate this A-list pair wasn't built to last.

M.I.A. for Months: Throughout their seven-year relationship, it was rare to catch the Friends star walking a red carpet solo or the couple not enjoying a weekly date night. Jen and Justin continued to attend events by each other's side through July 2017, their last being Jason Bateman's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. Six months later, the pair was photographed on vacation in Cabo over New Year's Eve with Bateman and his wife.