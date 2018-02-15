Headbands, Claw Hair Clips and More '90s Hair Trends Make a Comeback

Steven Ferdman/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
While many outfits on New York Fashion Week runways may be hard to pull off in real life, the hair trends were surprisingly relatable.
Designers like Alexander Wang and Michael Kors traded in time-consuming looks for simple yet sleek hair that just about anyone can do and afford—hellz yes.
Even better: You may own many of the accessories that designers are using. They're throwbacks, and while you don't style your hair with them anymore, they're go-tos when you're lounging around the house. Banana clips, thick headbands and stretch hair combs—these drugstore accessories have transformed from something you use to keep hair out of your face to the season's hottest hair trends.
Check them out below!
Michael Stewart/WireImage
For Prabal Gurung FW 2018 runway show, hairstylist Anthony Turner gave models a shiny, sleek bun, using a stretch comb headband, Hot Tools Digital Salon Flat Iron and Wella Light Luminous Reflective Oil.
REX/Shutterstock
At the Alexander Wang show, models brought claw clips, a huge trend in the late '90s and 2000s, to the runway.
Steven Ferdman/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Wearing multiple rhinestone hair pins made it from the red carpet to runway, thanks to Zadig & Voltaire.
Hair Jewelry Rhinestone Bobby Pins, Now $4.19
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Whether you use a comb or barrette, the accessory used in the Michael Kors show is a sweet trend to add to your to do list.
Stone Bow Barrette, $18
