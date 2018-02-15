Trace Cyrus Drops Breakup Song About Ex Brenda Song on Valentine's Day

Trace Cyrus celebrated Valentine's Day by releasing a breakup song about his ex fiancée Brenda Song.

The 28-year-old brother of Miley Cyrus shared a lyric video for the song, titled "Brenda," on YouTube. He also shared a picture of him and the former Disney Channel star on Instagram and explained his reasoning behind releasing the song on the most romantic day of the year.

"This is not the video I intended to release today. But it seemed meant to be since I just got this video last night," he wrote. "I wrote this song last year in Nashville after Brenda & I broke up. Her and I have both moved on and I'm extremely happy for her. She inspired me to write countless songs and was such an important part of my life. I will always cherish songs I have like this one to remind me of our crazy 7 years together."

He then added, "When I wrote this song it was my final goodbye as we ended our relationship. I told myself after I wrote this song it would be my last song about Brenda and I've kept my word. Music like this is my therapy."