Oprah Winfrey Says God Hasn't Told Her to Run for President

Oprah Winfrey wants to make one thing perfectly clear: She is not running for president.

CBS This Morning aired a teaser from Winfrey's 60 Minutes Overtime interview on Thursday in which the talk show queen discussed her decision not to run.

Rumors of a presidential bid first started spreading in January after Winfrey won the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2018 Golden Globes. Upon accepting the honor, Winfrey made a powerful speech about sexual harassment. The speech generated three standing ovations and left many wondering if she would soon launch a campaign.

"Are you kidding me? I was just trying to give a good speech," Winfrey told 60 Minutes Overtime correspondent Ann Silvo in the clip. "I was looking for a way to express what was going on in this moment in terms of gender and class and race."