Adam Levine Spoils Pregnant Behati Prinsloo in Bed on Valentine's Day

Behati Prinsloo will be loved this Valentine's Day.

As the supermodel prepares to welcome her second child in the coming weeks, her husband Adam Levine decided to spoil his leading lady on the romantic day.

In an Instagram posted Wednesday night, Adam documented his wife resting comfortably on her bed as she ate a heart filled with chocolate.

She also appeared to be make-up free as she put her hair in a bun and displayed her baby bump. Who needs fancy restaurants and over-the-top reservations anyways?

"My maniac," Adam captioned the pic with several heart emoji's to his 10.7 million followers.