Have You Seen Kim Possible Star Christy Carlson Romano Lately?

We'll probably never forget Kim Possible's voice, mostly because—even 11 years after the show's conclusion—that theme song still pops into our heads...

Call me, beep me if you wanna reach me!

And with Disney just announcing plans for a live-action movie of the cartoon, it's back in our mind stronger than ever.

Thus, we've found ourselves asking: What's the sitch with Christy Carlson Romano?

The actress voiced Kim Possible from 2002 to 2007. Not to mention, she starred in several Disney hits, including the Even Stevens series and the Disney Channel Original Movie Cadet Kelly (yes, the one with Hilary Duff), to name a few.