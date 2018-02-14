Why Beauty on the Black Panther Red Carpet Is Empowering

Black Panther's red carpet events celebrates of more than just the release of the Marvel movie.

With the first all-black cast of a major comic book franchise, the movie was ground-breaking before it even filmed. With critics praising the film for its timeliness and stars like Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B. Jordan and Sterling Brown, who double as social advocates, the road to its release has demonstrated the impact the production has had in sharing African and African-American traditions with pop culture. Thus, the red carpet of its promotional events has morphed into a platform for innovative styling and beauty with deeply set roots in black culture.

"We're in very unique time when people are wanting something different," Lupita's hairstylist, Vernon Francois, told E! News.

The beauty expert, who specializes in natural texture and has a clear passion for helping women transition their hair, told us that Lupita's hairstyle for the Met Gala 2016, an architectural bun that stood over a foot tall, was a defining moment of his career. It was a moment in which his talent manifested a viral social media conversation on what is beautiful and acceptable on the carpet.