Scott Baio Accused of Sexual Harassment by Charles in Charge's Alexander Polinsky

UPDATE at 2:10 p.m. PT: Hours after Alexander Polinsky spoke, Baio's rep told reporters that "Scott denies every single claim of inappropriate behavior."

__________________________________

Scott Baio is now facing sexual misconduct allegations from a second Charles in Charge co-star, Alexander Polinsky, who claims the actor bullied him with physical abuse and homophobic slurs. Baio's lawyer denied the allegations.

Last month, co-star Nicole Eggert, 46, accused Baio, who played her and Polinksy's characters' nanny on the '80s sitcom, of sexually abusing her when she was a minor. He denied her claims. Last week, she went to the police to report sexual misconduct against the 57-year-old actor and they began investigating her allegations. A day later, Polinsky, 43, said in a statement read on The Talk that he once walked in on Eggert sitting on Baio's lap behind the show's set and that the actor yelled at him and calling him homophobic slurs. He said that during their time on the show, he received regular "mental abuse" and "also suffered a physical assault at the hands of Scott Baio."

On Wednesday, Polinsky and Eggert appeared together at a press conference with her lawyer, famed celebrity attorney Lisa Bloom, during which the actor elaborated on his alleged encounters with Baio and also accused him of sexual harassment against him.

"I was sexually harassed by Scott Baio and ultimately assaulted by him between the ages of 12 and 15 years old," Polinsky said. "Getting the job on Charles in Charge when I was 11 was one of the most wonderful things that had ever happened to me. It represented everything good about my life and my future. My excitement did not last long."