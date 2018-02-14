Eminem Returns to Acting in "River" Music Video With Ed Sheeran

Eminem has an "unhappy" Valentine's Day present for everyone to enjoy.

The 45-year-old Grammy-winning rapper dropped the extremely emotional music video for his song "River," featuring Ed Sheeran on Wednesday morning. It's been over 15 years since Eminem starred in the movie 8 Mile and now the "River" visual has Marshall Mathers back in the acting chair once again. The video documents Eminem's relationship with a married woman, who then later learns that she's pregnant.

"My personal life is not exactly a highlight reel," Eminem says at the start of the music video when he's asked what love means to him.