Tommy Lee Is Engaged to Vine Star Brittany Furlan

Tommy Lee is off the market again!
The Mötley Crüe rocker decided to take the romance to another level with his girlfriend, Brittany Furlan, in celebration of Valentine's Day today...
They're engaged!
Both Tommy, 55, and Brittany, 31, took to Instagram to share a video of her massive, heart-shaped sparkler.
"Well this certainly beats chocolates!" they captioned the video. "Say hello to future Mrs. Lee."
The former Vine star also took to Twitter to express her excitement.
"Best day of my life!!!!" she wrote. "I can't wait to get to spend forever with my best friend."
Meanwhile, Tommy and Brittany have been linked since last June when they were spotted out and about together in Calabasas, Calif.
Since then, the two have never been shy about sharing their romance and PDA-filled photos on Instagram.
The wedding will mark Tommy's fourth as he was previously married to Elaine Bergen from 1984 to 1985, Heather Locklear from 1986 to 1993 and Pamela Anderson—with whom he shares two sons, Brandon, 21, and Dylan, 20—from 1995 to 1998.
He was also previously engaged to Sofia Toufa in 2014, but they called things off in 2016.
Congratulations to the soon-to-be married couple!