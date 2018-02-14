Golfer Bill Haas and Actor Luke Wilson Involved in Fatal Car Crash

Stan Badz/PGA TOUR, John Parra/Getty Images for for The Hollywood Reporter
Stan Badz/PGA TOUR, John Parra/Getty Images for for The Hollywood Reporter
At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Luke Wilson was indirectly involved in a car crash in California that left the driver of a Ferrari dead. The late driver's passenger, Bill Haas, also sustained some injuries.
Wilson was driving north on Chautauqua Blvd. in the Pacific Palisades when the Ferrari sideswiped his Toyota SUV and then collided with a BMW, local news affiliate KABC reported. Fire officials told KTLA the 50-year-old driver of the Ferrari was pronounced dead at the scene.
Haas, a six-time PGA Tour winner, and the woman driving the BMW were taken to the hospital in serious condition; LAPD Detective Jeff Fischer told KTLA the 35-year-old golfer was "doing OK." Haas was in town to compete in this weekend's Genesis Open at the Riviera Country Club.
The crash is under investigation, a spokesperson from the L.A.P.D. Media Relations department told E! News. At this point, police do not know if alcohol or any other substances were involved.
"Last night in Pacific Palisades, Calif., Bill Haas was involved in a serious car accident in which the driver—a member of the family with whom Haas and his family were staying for the Genesis Open—was killed. While Bill escaped serious injuries and has been released from the hospital, he is understandably shaken up and—more importantly—his deepest condolences go out to the host family during this tragic and difficult time," Haas' manager, Allen Hobbs, told Golf Digest in a statement Wednesday morning. "Bill will withdraw from the Genesis Open and plans to head home to Greenville to recover. He appreciates the support of friends, family and the golf world as a whole, and he has asked for privacy as he processes what has happened."
Haas' father told the Golf Channel's Todd Lewis Wednesday morning that the athlete has been released from the hospital with no broken bones. However, he has pain and swelling in his legs.
Wilson, meanwhile, did not sustain serious injury, Fischer said.
E! News has reached out to the actor's rep for additional comment.
—Reporting by Holly Passalaqua