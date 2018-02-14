EXCLUSIVE!

See the Vanderpump Rules Cast's Valentine's Day Grams to Their Lovers

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Feb. 14, 2018 6:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Ryan Murphy

Ryan Murphy Moves to Netflix: What Happens to His Current Shows at Fox and FX?

"Bachelor Winter Games" Stars Tease Premiere Drama

Omarosa Spills More Whitehouse Dirt on "Celebrity Big Brother"

Vanderpump Rules Cast

Bravo

This Valentine's Day, the staff of SUR is serving up some serious romance.

While this season of Vanderpump Rules has been filled with OMG-worthy relationship drama, many of the couples documented on the show remain totally in love today.

And while the pairs may fight one minute and make-up the next, viewers can't help but root for the couples week after week in Lisa Vanderpump's famous restaurant.

In honor of the romantic holiday, we asked some of our favorite cast members to write a short but oh-so-sweet Valentine's Gram to their significant other.

Pop a Pump-Tini, grab your bubba and get ready for some sexy, unique, romance in the love notes below.

Photos

Stars Celebrate Valentine's Day 2018

James Kennedy to girlfriend Raquel Leviss:

Vanderpump Rules Valentine's, James Kennedy to Raquel Leviss

Tom Sandoval to girlfriend Ariana Madix:

Vanderpump Rules Valentine's, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix

Kristen Doute to boyfriend Brian Carter:

Vanderpump Rules Valentine's, Kristen Doute, Brian Carter

Raquel Leviss to boyfriend James Kennedy:

Vanderpump Rules Valentine's, Raquel Leviss to James Kennedy

Vanderpump Rules airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. only on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Valentine's Day , Vanderpump Rules , Reality TV , TV , Exclusives , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -