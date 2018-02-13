Shape of Water Amphibian Sex Toy Not Anatomically Accurate, Guillermo del Toro Says

Doug Jones is used to undergoing transformations for his various movie roles, but this is one prosthetic he didn't see coming.

Inspired by the Oscar-nominated film, The Shape of Water, a company called XenoCat Artifacts has created the shape of something else...the "Jewel of the Amazon," a sex toy modeled to represent Jones' sea creature's penis. Or at least, what the artist, Ere, pictured it would look like.

After a recent screening of his film, director Guillermo Del Toro addressed the news.

"I don't think it's an accurate representation. It's some form of fan art… I guess," he said (via The Wrap).

Fan art is right, because Ere had been eagerly awaiting the film's release.