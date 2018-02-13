Meghan Markle Says Her Bachelorette Party Is "Sorted"

  • By
  • &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Feb. 13, 2018 12:18 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber

Gigi Hadid Breaks Down Bella and Kaia Gerber's Walks at Anna Sui

Kim Kardashian Shows Off 24-Inch Waistline in Barely-There Bikini Pic

Jenelle Evans

Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Denies Being Dropped by Blue Apron

Meghan Markle

ROBERT PERRY/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle is ready for one last fling before the ring.

While visiting Edinburgh with her fiancé Prince Harry, the former Suits star revealed her bachelorette party is all "sorted." It looks the bride-to-be is looking forward to the big bash, too.

"We asked them what they were doing for their stag and hen dos," Tom Martin, one of the many well-wishers to greet the couple in Scotland, told People "Meghan said, ‘I'm not sure—it's sorted but it will be fun.'" 

Harry, however, didn't share any details about his future bachelor party. Although, Martin suspects Prince William has it covered.

"I'm sure William's got something up his sleeve," Martin told the magazine.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Pet a Pint-Sized Pony on Royal Visit to Scotland

The couple will tie the knot on May 19 at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. So, they only have about three months left to finalize all of the wedding-day details. However, they've already checked the major items off their to-do list, including choosing a venue and creating a timeline. E! News also previously reported that Markle has chosen a wedding dress designer. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Meghan Markle , Prince Harry , Royal Wedding
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -