Inside "Mi Mala" Remix's Music Video with Becky G, Mau y Ricky, Karol G, Leslie Grace and Lali

All this girl power in one song? Yes, and it's epic!

Mau y Ricky, Karol G's "Mi Mala" which paints a picture of what a non-exclusive relationship is like, was already a huge hit, but they wanted to take it up a notch. They also wanted to do something that hadn't really been done recently in Latin music. They enlisted the voices of powerhouses like Leslie Grace, Becky G, and Lali.

"Mi Mala" Remix is exactly what they aimed for, it's infectious and you'll find yourself leaving it on repeat.