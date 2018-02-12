The Bachelor: Who's Heading to Hometowns?

Instead, the plan was to date everyone all over Tuscany (the perfect place to fall in love), and if they left the date with a rose, they were going to hometowns. If they didn't, they weren't, and too bad for them.

Up first was Becca, who Arie drove around in an old convertible. They saw some sights and chatted and whatever, it was fine. She got a rose!

Up next was Jacqueline, who didn't even wait for a date to go to Arie's hotel room to tell him that while she still had feelings for him, she was having doubts, and it made no sense for her to stay when she still had like six years of school left. She didn't want to end up married in Scottsdale with a lot of regrets, which, you know, same. She left without a rose.