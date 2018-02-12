Nicky Hilton Gives ''Kisses and Cuddles'' to Newborn Daughter Teddy in Precious First Photo

Oh, baby!

To the delight of Nicky Hilton Rothschild's one million Instagram followers, the designer-socialite finally shared the first photo of her newborn daughter on Monday. Hilton was on her way to Oscar de la Renta's New York Fashion Week show when she snapped an adorable photo holding 7-week-old Teddy Rothschild.

"Kisses + cuddles before out the door to catch the @oscardelarenta show," Nicky captioned the moment.

Hilton and hubby James Rothschild welcomed their second child together in late December, announcing on social media at the time, "Christmas came early! On December 20th James and I welcomed a baby girl, Teddy Rothschild into the world. Feeling very blessed this holiday season."