Gigi Hadid Reflects on Positives of Hashimoto's Disease Diagnosis: ''I Love My Body Now''

Gigi Hadid won't be defined by her physical appearance.

The 22-year-old supermodel recently revealed she suffers from Hashimoto's disease, a thyroid condition Hadid says has contributed to her fluctuating weight over the past few years. Gigi posted a passionate message to critics who consider her "too skinny" on Twitter, urging others to "have more empathy" for those struggling privately.

E! News' Zuri Hall caught up with Gigi backstage at Anna Sui's New York Fashion Week presentation on Monday, where she explained why now was the right time to come forward with her experience.

"I think it's good to be honest," Bella Hadid's older sister told us exclusively. "I've talked about my experience with Hashimoto's but a lot of people can connect with it."