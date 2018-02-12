Inside Adam Rippon and Mirai Nagasu's Friendship On and Off the Ice Rink

They say the Olympics bring the world together. Perhaps it brings friends even closer too.

On Sunday night, millions of Americans cheered on Team USA figure skaters Mirai Nagasu and Adam Rippon as they skated their way to an impressive bronze medal for the team figure skating competition.

Adam received rave reviews for his performance and became the talk of social media for his fun interviews. As for Mirai, she low-key made history as the first American woman to land a triple axel at the Olympics.

While their skills on the ice deserve plenty of praise, it's Mirai and Adam's tight friendship and bond that has many Olympic fans smiling this afternoon.

After watching his close friend's performance Sunday night, Adam couldn't help but gush about the Olympic athlete.