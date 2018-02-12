Real Housewives of Atlanta's Porsha Williams Reveals What You Didn't See at Her Vegan Dinner Party

"When I tell you it was a no beef dinner, but it was beef all around that table," Williams told us. "The audience didn't even get to see a majority of it because, as you can tell, we were on fire that night. The dinner was long. They had to edit it down to what you saw, and it still was on fire. It was fun. And you know what I liked about it? It was kind of back to how it used to be on Housewives to where we way disagree and it may get a little heated and we may read or whatever, but then five minutes later, when we walked inside, we were better again. It was just a good time. I liked it."

So, what exactly didn't we get to see? "Cynthia and I definitely went more into how she felt about everybody discussing Will and, you know, that I added to what the other girls were saying and basically saying the same things that everybody was saying," she revealed. "Kim [Zolciak-Biermann], with the whole table, when she said she was bring Kroy [to Barcelona], set the table on fire because everybody was 'Oh no, don't bring him!' So that lasted way longer than what people saw."