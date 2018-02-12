The Craziest Looks at New York Fashion Week Fall-Winter 2018

by Diana Nguyen | Mon., Feb. 12, 2018 9:00 AM

To be honest: Ready-to-wear isn't always wearable. 

If fashion depicts art and self-expression, sometimes abstract, just-plain crazy pieces will show at New York Fashion Week—and that's exactly how it should be. If everything always looked pretty and conventional, nothing would push the boundaries of fashion; nothing would evolve. Not to mention, style is all about making statements. 

We may not always get it, but we can respect the bold, out-of-the-box thinking. Lucky for us, there were a crop of designers and brands who did just that at NYFW. From futuristic skirts at Jeremy Scott to body paint at Domingo Zapata (and Target red alert: a baby on the runway!), there were so many weird, crazy moments on the runway you have to see.

Keep scrolling to relive all the show-stopping looks from New York Fashion Week. 

Arun Nevader/Getty Images

Kim Tiziana Rottmuller

Taking knitwear to a whole new level. 

Michael Stewart/WireImage

Jeremy Scott

Is that Grace Smith in an out-of-this-world, futuristic skirt or Judy Jetson?

JP Yim/Getty Images

Collina Strada

Guys, there's a baby on the runway. Swoon!

JP Yim/Getty Images

R13

Fashion is made for statements, political or otherwise.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Chromat

Chromat

This jumper is made for the bold!

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Christian Cowan

Christian Cowan

Please welcome: the new-age puffer coat. 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Adam Selman

The retro bodysuit plus the extra-high over-the-knee boots plus the electric-blue eye shadow? This model looks like a high-fashion Teenage Ninja Turtle—and we're loving it. 

Noam Galai/Getty Images

Ka Wa Key

What's weirder: The fact that the model is walking sans shoes, there are knitted sweaters draped over her in every way or her sheer cropped pants are actually quite ethereal. 

Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion

Domingo Zapata

Body art takes on fashion...with a killer pair of combat boots. 

Which look did you like best?

