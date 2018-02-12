The Craziest Looks at New York Fashion Week Fall-Winter 2018

Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion
Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion
To be honest: Ready-to-wear isn't always wearable.
If fashion depicts art and self-expression, sometimes abstract, just-plain crazy pieces will show at New York Fashion Week—and that's exactly how it should be. If everything always looked pretty and conventional, nothing would push the boundaries of fashion; nothing would evolve. Not to mention, style is all about making statements.
We may not always get it, but we can respect the bold, out-of-the-box thinking. Lucky for us, there were a crop of designers and brands who did just that at NYFW. From futuristic skirts at Jeremy Scott to body paint at Domingo Zapata (and Target red alert: a baby on the runway!), there were so many weird, crazy moments on the runway you have to see.
Keep scrolling to relive all the show-stopping looks from New York Fashion Week.
Arun Nevader/Getty Images
Taking knitwear to a whole new level.
Michael Stewart/WireImage
Is that Grace Smith in an out-of-this-world, futuristic skirt or Judy Jetson?
JP Yim/Getty Images
Guys, there's a baby on the runway. Swoon!
Article continues below
JP Yim/Getty Images
Fashion is made for statements, political or otherwise.
Noam Galai/Getty Images for Chromat
This jumper is made for the bold!
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Christian Cowan
Please welcome: the new-age puffer coat.
Article continues below
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The retro bodysuit plus the extra-high over-the-knee boots plus the electric-blue eye shadow? This model looks like a high-fashion Teenage Ninja Turtle—and we're loving it.
Noam Galai/Getty Images
What's weirder: The fact that the model is walking sans shoes, there are knitted sweaters draped over her in every way or her sheer cropped pants are actually quite ethereal.
Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion
Body art takes on fashion...with a killer pair of combat boots.
Article continues below
Which look did you like best?