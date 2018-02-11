Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announce More Royal Wedding Details

They have a place—and now they have a time!

New details have been released about the upcoming royal wedding between Prince Harry and his bride-to-be Meghan Markle, who announced their engagement in November. The duo previously revealed that the nuptials were set to occur at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Saturday, May 19—but the time of day had not been set...until now! Prince Harry and Meghan will be read at 12 p.m.

On Sunday, Kensington Palace released a statement, along with a flurry of facts about the upcoming royal nuptials.

Kensington Palace announced, "Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle are hugely grateful for the many good wishes they have received since announcing their engagement. They are very much looking forward to the day and to being able to share their celebrations with the public."

From the time of the nuptials to to their wedding vehicle (horse-drawn carriage, of course), there were number of key decisions revealed to the watching world today.

Let's take a look at all the latest wedding deets...