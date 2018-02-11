Naked Chrissy Teigen Wears Only Salad Emojis in Hilarious Instagram

Chrissy says that the pressure of being a social media star and looking perfect for her 16 million followers have gotten to her at times and made her feel "insanely inadequate." — despite the fact that she has 14 million followers and regularly racks up hundreds of thousands of likes for her pictures.

She told the publication, "I'm jealous of those bodies and I want that, but I also feel like I really want to be cool with my body."

The personality said that in order to combat that she tries to show photos where she isn't insanely made up so that the world knows what she really looks like in order to be a good example to daughter Luna.

"That's why I don't post many makeup selfies, because I don't feel anyone knows what a real face looks like anymore and it kills me that we have to completely wash a face or body out for it to get likes."

Looks like today's example for little Luna is that mama's hilarious!