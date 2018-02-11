Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Go to the Airport Together Ahead of Valentine's Day

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were spotted heading to LAX airport on Saturday.

The couple was photographed in an SUV on the way to the airport in Los Angeles, just days before Valentine's Day. And while it hasn't been revealed where Jelena is heading, one possibility might be New York City.

Selena is thought to be attending Coach's New York Fashion Week show on Tuesday, February 13. So if the duo was spotted heading to the airport together, it could mean that they're both heading to NYC.

Justin and Selena are still going strong as a couple after reuniting late last year.