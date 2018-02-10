Kim Zolciak-Biermann Goes Makeup Free and Wig Free on Instagram

She's known for her made-up ways and her wigged-out looks, but Kim Zolciak-Biermann is giving fans a peek at what she's really like—makeup free and wig free.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star hopped on Insta to show the world a fresh-faced image of herself, sans all the regular pomp and circumstance usually shown.

The "Don't Be Tardy" singer wasn't late to the Instagram party when she took to social media on Saturday to post the selfie, along with a lengthy caption in which the reality star gave fans a healthy tip: you do you.

The 39-year-old wrote, "I feel beautiful with no makeup and no wig and I feel beautiful with makeup and a wig."