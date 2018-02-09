Judd Apatow Supports Daughter Maude as She Follows in His Director Footsteps

Proud dad alert!

Judd Apatow was right by his daughter Maude Apatow's side as she made her directorial debut during tonight's 2018 Santa Barbara International Film Festival, heading over to Instagram with a sweet photo of the accomplished 20-year-old.

"Congratulations @maudeapatow for showing her first short film at the Santa Barbara Film Festival and also to her co-director @oliviarosenbloom!" the famous director wrote alongside a selfie of the pair inside the theater.

And with Apatow and actress Leslie Mann as 'rents, Maude was practically destined for a career in the enterainment industry. In fact, Apatow cast his then 10-year-old little girl and youngest daughter Iris Apatow in his 2007 hit comedy Knocked Up. Maude has also played the daughter to her real-life mom's characters in Funny People and This Is 40.