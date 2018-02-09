Good Morning America's Ginger Zee Welcomes Baby No. 2

And a baby makes four!

Good Morning America's Ginger Zee had some big news to share on social media Friday evening. As it turns out, the meteorologist welcomed her second child with husband Ben Aaron.

"Scrubbed in, delivered a healthy baby boy and got a cookie to celebrate," Ginger shared on Twitter as her oldest son sported a "big brother" outfit. "It's been a good day."

Her delivery comes just one day after stepping out for the Red Dress / Go Red For Women Fashion Show at New York City's Hammerstein Ballroom.

In fact, the morning show veteran enjoyed a baby shower Thursday on the set of Good Morning America.