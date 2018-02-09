Tory Burch's Star-Studded Front Row Is Squad Goals

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Feb. 9, 2018 2:07 PM

ESC: NYFW Front Row, Tory Burch

Neil Rasmus/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Fun, stylish, successful, authentic—the front row of the Tory Burch Fall-Winter 2018 Runway Show is squad goals.

As the second day of New York Fashion Week commenced, Julianne Moore, Sienna Miller, Anna Wintour and other fashion VIPs gathered in an indoor rose garden to watch models display the new collection. While the paisley prints, midi dresses and outerwear with pops of color easily got our attention, it was the impeccably dressed, diverse front row that made us want to gift our friends with Tory Burch for the rest of the year. 

We want our friend group to look and be this kickass. 

Photos

Best Looks at New York Fashion Week Winter 2018

Don't believe us? Take a look through these celebs' looks below!

ESC: NYFW Front Row, Tory Burch, Julianne Moore

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tory Burch

The Creative

She's bright, colorful and tends to see things different than everyone else in your friend group. This is why she has an artistic gig like Julianne Moore.

ESC: NYFW Front Row, Tory Burch, Liya Kebede

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tory Burch

The Smartie Pants

In college, she majored in mathematics, engineering or architecture. Now, she's kicking butt in a male-dominated field and taking names. Liya Kebede's wide-leg trousers and turtleneck are her wardrobe go-tos.

ESC: NYFW Front Row, Sienna Miller, Tory Burch

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tory Burch

The Socialite

You have to love this girl. When you're feeling down, she'll make you leave your house and accompany her to an A-list party. Don't be surprised if you find her in a faux fur coat like Sienna Miller's.

Article continues below

ESC: NYFW Front Row, Anna Wintour, Tory Burch

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Tory Burch

The Boss Lady

There's no shame in this successful woman's game. She'll always tell you how she feels, and she dresses impeccably. Anna Wintour is definitely her idol.

ESC: NYFW Front Row, Tory Burch, Maggie Q

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Tory Burch

The Crystal Collector

When the energy feels off, this lady appear in a maxi dress, amazing accessories and an energy-balancing crystal in hand. Maggie Q's black and white look makes her swoon.

ESC: NYFW Front Row, Tory Burch, Zoey Deutch

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tory Burch

The Social Media Detective

When you have a new crush, this friend will literally tell you his or her entire life after ten minutes of scrolling through their social media accounts. She's all about the details and nothing gets past her. She needs Zoey Deutch's trench coat.

Article continues below

ESC: NYFW Front Row, Tory Burch, Liu ShiShi

Neil Rasmus/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

The Fun-Loving One

You couldn't imagine this friend with long hair. Short hair just looks too good on her, especially with her smile that instantly changes the energy in the room. Liu ShiShi's pants and clutch match her personality.

Which friend are you? Tell us below!

Stay tuned all week for more updates, celebrity looks and how-tos from NYFW!

 

