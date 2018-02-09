Rob Delaney's 2-Year-Old Son Dies After Cancer Battle

He then wrote, "The NHS nurses and doctors and the home carers and charity workers who helped our family survive Henry's illness will be my heroes until the day I die. I am desperately sad right now, but I can say with authority that there is good in this world."

Delaney also shared where people can donate to help other families with children who are very sick.

"If you'd like to help other families in the UK with very sick children, please make a donation to Rainbow Trust (https://rainbowtrust.org.uk) or Noah's Ark (https://www.noahsarkhospice.org.uk) in Henry's name or in the name of someone you love," he wrote. "Our family would be in much worse shape right now if it weren't for them. I would also urge you to take concrete and sustained action to support the NHS, however you can. Do not take it for granted."

He then told readers, "Finally, I ask that you respect my family's privacy regarding this matter. I have nothing else to say that I haven't said here. Thank you, beautiful Henry, for spending as much time with us as you did. We miss you so much."