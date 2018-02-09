Kaia Gerber Is an '80-Glam Wednesday Addams at Tom Ford

by Diana Nguyen | Fri., Feb. 9, 2018 11:23 AM

Here's the thing about New York Fashion Week: It doesn't really kick off until Tom Ford shows.

The unofficial opener typically draws in the biggest celebrity guests and runway models of the day. Not to mention, his ultra-luxe, vintage-inspired designs are seemingly made for Hollywood elite. Case in point: Julianne Moore, Rosie Huntington-Whiteleyand La La Anthony—who was living her best life in a statement hat and menswear-inspired suit—sat front row. Not to mention, Gigi Hadid may have been booked at Jeremy Scott (who showed at a similar time), but that didn't stop her close circle—Zayn Malik, Anwar Hadid and Hailey Baldwin—from attending the Tom Ford show.

Don't worry—Kaia Gerber, along with Joan Smalls, held down the fashion fort, walking down the runway in black, animal-print, ‘80s-inspired ensembles.

ESC: NYFW Tom Ford, Kaia Gerber

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Kaia Gerber

The 16-year-old model looked like a glam Wednesday Addams circa 1982, and we're into it!

ESC: NYFW Tom Ford, Kaia Gerber

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Kaia Gerber, Part 2

On her second walk, fierce fashion was on display, as the model wore zebra-print leggings and a matching bag. 

ESC: NYFW Tom Ford, Joan Smalls

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Joan Smalls

Rawr! The model wore all kinds of animal prints on the runway. 

ESC: NYFW Tom Ford, La La Anthony

Desiree Navarro/WireImage

La La Anthony

Outfitted in Tom Ford, La La wanted to wear something menswear-inspired despite the fact that it was a womenswear show, she told E! News. The look was made sexy with a lace bra and sheer heels we think BFF Kim Kardashian-West would approve. 

ESC: NYFW Tom Ford, Rachel Zoe

Desiree Navarro/WireImage

Rachel Zoe

An '80s-inspired show? That's the power stylist-turned-designer's bread and butter. The trendsetter left her house at 4 a.m. to make the Tom Ford show, she told E! News. 

ESC: NYFW Tom Ford, Julianne Moore

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Julianne Moore

This all-black look is made interesting by all the different textures, from the drawstring pants to the strappy shoes. 

ESC: NYFW Tom Ford, Hailey Baldwin

Desiree Navarro/WireImage

Hailey Baldwin

Just after a gig at Adidas Originals, the model sat front row at Tom Ford. By the way, she wore the same heels as Halsey at the Tom Ford menswear show earlier in the week. 

ESC: NYFW Tom Ford, Zayn Malik

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Zayn Malik

Gigi may have been at Jeremy Scott at the time, but that didn't stop her boyfriend from supporting Tom Ford. 

ESC: NYFW Tom Ford, Anwar Hadid, Nicola Peltz

Desiree Navarro/WireImage

Anwar Hadid & Nicola Peltz

Gigi's brother, who also models, and his girlfriend proved couples who do NYFW together stay together. 

ESC: NYFW Tom Ford, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

The structural jacket with the ruched dress makes a high-fashion combo. 

ESC: NYFW Tom Ford, Elizabeth Banks

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Elizabeth Banks

The simple LBD is only magnified by the actress' platinum-blonde hair. 

Stay tuned all week for more updates, celebrity looks and how-tos from NYFW!

