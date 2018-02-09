Kaia Gerber Is an '80-Glam Wednesday Addams at Tom Ford

Here's the thing about New York Fashion Week: It doesn't really kick off until Tom Ford shows.

The unofficial opener typically draws in the biggest celebrity guests and runway models of the day. Not to mention, his ultra-luxe, vintage-inspired designs are seemingly made for Hollywood elite. Case in point: Julianne Moore, Rosie Huntington-Whiteleyand La La Anthony—who was living her best life in a statement hat and menswear-inspired suit—sat front row. Not to mention, Gigi Hadid may have been booked at Jeremy Scott (who showed at a similar time), but that didn't stop her close circle—Zayn Malik, Anwar Hadid and Hailey Baldwin—from attending the Tom Ford show.

Don't worry—Kaia Gerber, along with Joan Smalls, held down the fashion fort, walking down the runway in black, animal-print, ‘80s-inspired ensembles.