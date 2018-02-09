Tom Brady Focuses on Gratitude After 2018 Super Bowl Loss

Tom Brady has spoken.

The New England Patriots quarterback has kept out of the spotlight since his longtime team lost the 2018 Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. However, the 40-year-old athlete did not let an entire week go by without addressing his fans and followers in the wake of his team's defeat.

"It has taken me a few days to reflect on our SB loss as well as the great season our team had," Brady began in an Instagram post Friday. "There are many emotions when you come up short of your goal. And they are all part of learning and growing in this journey of life."