TV Crossovers: From Guest Appearances to Visual Gags, the Surprising Ways Shows Connect

In a grand TV tradition, Scandal and How to Get Away With Murder are crossing over, thus placing Annalise Keating and Olivia Pope in the same universe. Meanwhile, Grey's Anatomy and Station 19, the Grey's Anatomy spinoff, will also stage a crossover—no surprise there—but Parks and Recreation and The Good Place? A little sight gag implies those two NBC comedies also take place in the same universe.

This is not the first time, nor will it be the last, where a little cameo or nods from the powers that be behind the camera have connected beloved TV programs. Join us for a brief history of surprising TV crossovers.